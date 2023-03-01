NASA sheds light on a massive supernova dating back to Middle Ages

Now, astronomers have used NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry to study the incredibly long-lasting aftereffects of the supernova called Tycho. By doing so, they were able to gain new insight into how the massive explosion accelerated particles incredibly close to the speed of light.

A massive supernova dating back to the Middle Ages

Though Tycho will have lit up a small section of the sky back in the Middle Ages, astronomers were able to utilize NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry (IXPE) space observatory to investigate the remnants of that colossal explosion.

The researchers, who outlined their findings in a paper in The Astrophysical Journal, used IXPE to reveal the geometry of the magnetic fields close to Tycho's shock wave. They were able to do this because the shock wave is still propagating through the cosmos from the initial explosion, meaning it can be observed from Earth.

An artist's impression of IXPE. Wikimedia Commons

"As one of the so-called historical supernovae, Tycho was observed by humanity in the past and had a lasting social and even artistic impact," Dr. Riccardo Ferrazzoli, a researcher at the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics in Rome, which partners with NASA on the IXPE mission, explained in NASA's statement. "It's exciting to be here, 450 years after its first appearance in the sky, to see this object again with new eyes and to learn from it."