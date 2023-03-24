US restricts UAE’s 'Rashid 2' from boarding China’s mission to Moon

While this doesn't mean "Rashid 2" will never go to the moon, it may force the UAE to use authorized partners like Japan and SpaceX again or obtain a license. Critics have called for the ITAR restrictions to be updated, as they are outdated and have significantly impacted the US space industry. European companies are avoiding the ITAR restrictions by producing special product lines that do not use American parts.

According to John Logsdon, a professor emeritus of space policy at George Washington University, "There are a few exceptions for close US allies."

However, in the case of the UAE-China collaboration, a license would be needed to manufacture any US technology subject to ITAR incorporated into the "Rashid 2" rover.

This license or another agreement would have to explain how to keep the technology from getting into Chinese hands. Otherwise, the UAE must obtain permission to allow China access to the technology.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at Harvard University and a space program historian, said that many components built in the US or Europe with American sub-components are subject to restrictions to stop China from getting access to advanced technology.

The concern is that Chinese engineers could study the designs and take apart the "Rashid 2" rover when it arrives in Xichang for launch on China's rocket.

McDowell noted that the US had done something similar in the early days of the space race. The CIA briefly stole the Soviet "Luna 3" moon probe while it was on display in Mexico and returned the spacecraft after partially dismantling it and photographing its interior.