UFO-like cloud seen in the sky in Turkey - Here's how it formed

At first glance, the cloud appears like an unidentified flying object looking for space to land on the planet. The imagery is pretty dramatic, and with the right background, the score could make for an excellent introduction seen in an alien-themed movie.

Naturally, the video went viral on social media, and some even began questioning the legitimacy of the image if it were doctored in some way. However, even in this age of image filters, this is a perfectly natural occurrence, referred to as a lenticular cloud, and was captured without any filters. We know this since we have multiple sources capturing the images, and they all look the same.

The location of the cloud formation

Before we get into the details of a lenticular cloud and its formation, we need to understand the topography of the location where it was seen. Bursa is located about 50 miles (80 km) south of the capital city of Istanbul and across the Sea of Marmara. It is also located at the foothills of Mount Uludag, which stands tall at 8,343 feet (2,542 m).

Peculiar cloud formations are a common sight when there is a high-rising structure, such as a mountain. Even the nearly 1,400 feet high Rock of Gibraltar at the southwestern tip of Europe is known to cause some uniquely shaped clouds.

The dramatic cloud sighting in Turkey

However dramatic, the sighting in Turkey is a textbook example of a lenticular cloud. A lenticular cloud is a stationary cloud that usually forms in the troposphere, the lowest layer of the Earth's atmosphere, typically in parallel to the wind direction.