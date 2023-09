Last year, NASA commissioned experts to study data related to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), more popularly known as UFOs.

The investigation is part of a concerted effort to apply the scientific method to observations of abnormal objects in the sky, ocean, or space that are not easily identifiable.

Now, the team has released its first report, and during a press conference today, September 14, it acknowledged that it needs to improve its data collection method for UAP events. To do so, it will use AI, machine learning, and crowd-sourcing of footage.

During the conference, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said NASA is taking "concrete action for the first time" to look into UAP. However, he also noted that the panel found no evidence to suggest UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin.