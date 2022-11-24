The Manhattan Project wasn't just an American thing - Here's how capable the UK's nuclear arsenal is

But that is all water under the bridge now, as the U.K. stands among the very few nations with a working nuclear deterrent.

Let's look at just how capable the U.K.'s nuclear arsenal is.

Does Britain have a nuclear deterrent?

It most certainly does. The United Kingdom is one of nine nations armed with nuclear weapons (at least officially). Unlike the United States and Russia, the United Kingdom's nuclear deterrent is somewhat more modest.

However, it is still mighty. But, you might be wondering, what is it?

Well, according to the United Kingdom's official page on the matter, since April 1969, the Royal Navy has maintained continuous sea deterrence, with at least one nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine patrolling the seas undetected at all times, ready to respond to the most extreme threats to the U.K.

Officially, the vessels' main goal is to keep the peace, stop coercion, and discourage aggression against the United Kingdom and its allies.

Nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard arrives back at HM Naval Base Clyde, Faslane, Scotland following a patrol. Tam McDonald/Wikimedia Commons

Called the continuous at-sea deterrent (CASD for short), it has been deemed the most capable, reliable, and cost-effective way to deploy the U.K.'s independent nuclear deterrent.

This currently consists of a fleet of four aging Vanguard nuclear-powered and nuclear-armed submarines. As part of the Trident nuclear program, the class was introduced in 1994. The current vessels are HMS Vanguard, HMS Victorious, HMS Vigilant, and HMS Vengeance.

They were built by Vickers Shipbuilding and Engineering, which BAE Systems now own, between 1986 and 1999 at Barrow-in-Furness. All four boats are based at HM Naval Base Clyde, roughly 25 miles (40 km) west of Glasgow, Scotland. Since the Royal Air Force WE.177 free-fall thermonuclear weapons were taken out of service in March 1998, only the four Vanguard submarines currently carry nuclear weapons for the United Kingdom.

Each submarine can carry up to 16 UGM-133 Trident II intercontinental ballistic missiles. This might not sound like a lot, but remember that each Trident missile contains multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs) ranging from just a few to several hundred kilotonnes in yield.

A single Trident II missile could deliver eight independently targetable nuclear warheads up to ranges of 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 km) from a Vanguard submarine. That is a pretty scary thought.

Test launch of a Trident II missile. U.S. Department of Defense/Wikimedia Commons

The U.K. only keeps the smallest amount of destructive power necessary to ensure that its deterrent is compelling and credible against all types of state-level nuclear threats. The U.K.'s submarines on patrol are at several days' notice to fire and, since 1994, are not pre-targeted at particular locations worldwide.

Like other nuclear nations, the United Kingdom does not officially disclose how it would use its nuclear weapons should the need arise. This, says the United Kingdom government, keeps the deterrent from becoming less effective and makes it harder for a potential aggressor to figure out what to do.

While the current weapons are largely American design and construction, their operation and deployment are entirely independent of the United States. The weapons can only be launched with the express permission of the Prime Minister. This is true even if they are used as part of a NATO response.

How did the U.K. get nuclear weapons?

As we mentioned earlier, The United Kingdom developed and tested nuclear weapons for the first time in 1952. In doing so, it officially became the third to do so in the world, after the United States and the Soviet Union.

But that belies the true nature of the United Kingdom's involvement in developing nuclear weapons. They were instrumental from the start.

During World War II, the U.K. was one of the earliest nations to begin work on nuclear weapons with its so-called "Tube Alloys" project. This started before the more famous "Manhattan Project" and was so top secret that only a few members of the British government knew about its existence.

The project was commenced in the early stages of the war, and a memorandum, entitled "On the Construction of a 'Super-Bomb," outlining how a modest mass of pure uranium-235 could be used to create a chain reaction in a bomb with the force of thousands of tonnes of TNT was co-written by Rudolf Peierls and Otto Robert Frisch at the University of Birmingham.

Soon after, the MAUD Committee was created and advocated for a full-scale nuclear weapons development project. The project's manager, Wallace Akers, purposely adopted the deceptive code name "Tube Alloys."

The MAUD Committee conducted its business in total secrecy. In 1941, it reported that it was possible to construct a bomb and suggested working with the United States to accomplish it.

The British Scientific and Advisory Committee evaluated the report and determined that the bomb should be prioritized. They suggested a trial plant be established in the U.K. to separate U-235, followed by a large-scale plant in Canada.

"Although I am quite content with the existing explosives, I feel we must not stand in the path of improvement, and I, therefore, think that action should be taken," Churchill stated."