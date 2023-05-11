UK professor says sound waves could be key to discovering alien life

A scientist has provided new insight into the way everyday sounds would be warped and alien to the human ear on different planets.

Timothy G. Leighton, professor of ultrasonics and underwater acoustics at the University of Southampton in the U.K., designed a software program that predicts how human voices might change on distant planets.

What's more, Leighton also proposed a method whereby soundwaves could be used to discover alien life surprisingly near Earth.

NASA's Perseverance mission reveals Martian sounds

Leighton, who is set to present his findings at the 184th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, running from May 8 to 12, drew data from NASA's Mars Perseverance rover to reach his findings.