The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has awarded £85 million (roughly $103 million) to the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) Central Laser Facility (CLF) to build what will become the world's most powerful laser. The investment will support a major upgrade to the CLF, including the centerpiece "Vulcan 20-20 laser."

Laser for plasma

The CLF, located at the STFC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory in South Oxfordshire, currently employs a variety of lasers to produce plasma, the fourth state of matter, alongside solid, liquid, and gas. Typically, plasma is created by exposing matter to extreme conditions, such as high temperatures or pressures.

Studying the behavior of particles in plasma, the UKRI explains, provides valuable insights into the fundamental properties of matter and its applications in essential products like batteries. The CLF's existing "Vulcan" laser is used for various uses, mainly in plasma physics. However, the planned "Vulcan 20-20" laser's upgrade will be 100 times brighter than the existing "Vulcan" and a million billion billion times brighter than the brightest sunlight in the Sahara Desert.