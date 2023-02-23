UK's largest seagrass restoration effort begins sowing 5 million seeds

What makes seagrass so powerful against climate change?

Despite only covering 0.2 percent of the seafloor, seagrass absorbs 10 percent of the ocean's carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) annually. That's up to 35 times faster than tropical rainforests, making it a powerful weapon in the fight against climate change.

For marine life, which depends on the meadows for food and refuge, seagrass is essential. 80,000 fish and more than a million invertebrates may coexist in a 10,000 m2 area, according to WWF. Many fish we consume, such as cod, plaice, and pollock, as well as endangered species like seahorses, depend on seagrass as an underwater conservatory.

Over the past 100 years, the U.K. has lost up to 92 percent of its seagrass beds. Only around 4,582 hectares (45.8 kilometers 2) of seagrass ecosystem are thought to still exist along the Welsh coast, with most being in a "perilous state," according to studies.

According to Bethan Thomas of the restoration effort "Project Seagrass," seeds can be planted using burlap bags or by combining them with mud and injecting them directly into the seabed.

"Today, we are going to be planting over 50,000 seeds, and over the course of the project, we are hoping to plant over five million," she explained.