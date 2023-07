The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s (NRL) Very Large Array (VLA) Low-band Ionosphere and Transient Experiment (VLITE) telescope has confirmed the existence of a new but strange pulsing stellar object. The new object, GPM J1839–10, behaves like a pulsar, sending out regular bursts of radio energy. The physics behind pulsars suggests they would cease emitting if they decelerated too much. Nearly every identified pulsar exhibits a blinking pattern at least once every minute.

New slow pulsar?

It takes 22 minutes between pulses for GPM J1839, challenging our knowledge about the physics or objects capable of powering it. Termed an ultra-long period magnetar, a rare type of star with extremely strong magnetic fields that can produce powerful bursts of energy, the new findings have been published in Nature.