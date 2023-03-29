Scientists engineer ultra-thin superconducting ink for quantum computers

“It is well established that metallic WS2 monolayer nanosheets can be synthesized via Li intercalation of 2H-WS2 and subsequent sonication in water, but these nanosheets are never purely of the 1T′ phase and usually have many defects. While this metallic WS2 has been studied extensively for catalytic applications, to the best of our knowledge, its superconductivity has never been investigated.”

The new method will allow researchers to print very cold circuits inside quantum computers using superconducting ink.

The new material consists of layers of tungsten disulfide and potassium that has been dunked into a sulfuric acid solution in order to be exfoliated. This dissolved the potassium and left behind single-molecule layers of tungsten disulfide that were then rinsed in acid.

The end result is layers of tungsten disulfide that could be used as a form of ink that could be printed onto various types of surfaces, such as plastic, silicon, or glass, as a one-molecule-thick coating.

Their solution was quite stable, holding up at room temperature without the need for a protective coating for 30 days. Furthermore, cooling it to 7.3K made the coating superconductive.

The researchers now claim that their new ink could be used in quantum computers or MRI machines where parts would already be cooled to the appropriate temperatures, according to Phys.org.

“In conclusion, we successfully synthesized monolayers of the 2D TI candidate 1T′-WS2 and prepared an air-stable aqueous superconducting ink consisting primarily of 1T′-WS2 monolayers. A printed 1T′-WS2 film is metallic at room temperature and superconducting below 7.3 K with a maximal critical current of 44 mA at 2 K.