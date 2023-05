When it comes to keeping our bodies healthy, we often don’t consider our lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is a vital network that clears waste and transports nutrients.

But did you know the brain has a waste-clearing system called the glymphatic system? This intriguing system plays a crucial role in maintaining brain health. It could hold the key to understanding and treating various brain diseases, including neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis has provided new insights into the glymphatic system and how it can be manipulated to improve brain function.