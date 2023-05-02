Novel ultrasound device temporarily opens blood-brain barrier to deliver chemotherapy

For the first time, a novel ultrasound implantable device has temporarily opened the blood-brain barrier to deliver cancer drugs. This significant milestone is critical for treating glioblastoma, a deadly brain tumor.

The blood-brain barrier is a microscopic structure formed by closely packed blood vessels and tissue that keeps harmful substances or drugs away from the brain. As the drugs can’t cross the blood-brain barrier, it also limits the treatment of other brain-related diseases.

Northwestern University researchers conducted the human research trials of this new device. “This is potentially a huge advance for glioblastoma patients. While we have focused on brain cancer, this opens the door to investigate novel drug-based treatments for millions of patients who suffer from various brain diseases,” said Dr. Adam Sonabend, lead investigator of this new device, in an official release.