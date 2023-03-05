UN seals historic 'High Seas Treaty' after 10 years of negotiations

"This is a historic day for conservation and a sign that in a divided world, protecting nature and people can triumph over geopolitics," she added.

The deal was achieved on Saturday night at the UN's New York headquarters after 38 hours of discussion. For years, discussions had been stalled by disagreements over money and fishing rights.

Just 1.2 percent of international waterways are still protected, 40 years after the last international ocean preservation agreement was signed.

Deepsea activities now subject to strict regulations

The International Union for Conservation of Nature estimates that about 10% of marine species worldwide face extinction. Fishing, shipping channels, and research activities like deep-sea mining will be restricted by the new protected regions.

Environmental organizations are worried that mining operations would contaminate marine life, harm animal spawning areas, and produce noise pollution.

"Any future activity in the deep seabed will be subject to strict environmental regulations and oversight to ensure that they are carried out sustainably and responsibly," the International Seabed Authority that oversees licensing told BBC.

The sharing of marine genetic resources, which are biological components from plants and animals in the ocean that have uses for society, such as medicines, industrial processes, and food, was the main point of contention during negotiations.