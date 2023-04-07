Uncovering the woolly mammoth's unique traits: A comprehensive genetic analysis

Led by David Díez-del-Molino and Love Dalén, the research team analyzed the genomes of 23 Siberian woolly mammoths and compared them to 28 Asian and African elephant genomes. By tracking the evolution of specific genetic traits unique to woolly mammoths, the team observed how these traits developed over time.

The overtime evolution

According to the study, many of the woolly mammoth's defining characteristics, such as thick fur, fat metabolism, and cold-perception abilities, were already present in one of the oldest known members of the species, Chukochya, who lived approximately 700,000 years ago. However, these traits continued to evolve in the species, resulting in more refined adaptations in later generations. The research team believes that the earliest woolly mammoths possibly had larger ears and less insulating fur compared to their descendants.

The study revealed that some highly evolved genes related to fat metabolism and storage, also found in modern-day Arctic species like reindeer and polar bears, suggest convergent evolution among cold-adapted mammals. This implies that these species have independently evolved similar adaptations to survive in their frigid environments.

Working with ancient DNA presents unique challenges, including meticulous lab work, specialized equipment, and strict contamination prevention measures. The researchers were required to wear full-body suits, face masks, and double gloves while working in the ancient DNA laboratory.