Underground experiments in Italy search for violation of the Pauli exclusion principle

"It is ubiquitous—you, me, we are Pauli-exclusion-principle-based," says Catalina Curceanu, a member of the physics think-tank, the Foundational Questions Institute, FQXi, and the lead physicist on the experiments at INFN.

"The fact we cannot cross walls is another practical consequence."

A violation of a fundamental principle

But some speculative models of physics, beyond the standard model, suggest that the principle may be violated. "Many of these violations are naturally occurring in so-called 'noncommutative' quantum-gravity theories and models, such as the ones we explored in our papers," said Curceanu.

"The analysis we reported disfavors some concrete realizations of quantum gravity.”

Curceanu and her colleagues discovered that signs that the exclusion principle had been violated could be picked up in lab experiments on Earth.

The Pauli exclusion principle dictates the arrangement of electrons. peterschreiber.media/iStock

Their research is called the VIP-2 (Violation of the Pauli Principle) lead experiment and is conducted in a lab housed underground because the radiation signature from such a process will be so faint, it would otherwise be drowned out by the general background radiation on Earth from cosmic rays.

"Our laboratory ensures what is called 'cosmic silence,' in the sense that the Gran Sasso mountain reduces the flux of cosmic rays by a million times," said Curceanu.

"Our signal has a possible rate of just one or two events per day, or less," explained Curceanu.

In addition to working deep underground the scientists need to make sure materials used in the experiment do not emit any radiation themselves and the apparatus used are shielded from radiation from the mountain rocks.