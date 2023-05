Norwegian researchers have discovered a novel way to modify fiber optic cables for tracking whales in the Arctic Ocean. By using something called distributed acoustic sensing (DAS), they were able to turn the cables into a kind of real-time hydrophone to eavesdrop on whales at sea.

DAS, in case you are unaware, is a technology that uses fiber optic cables to detect and measure acoustic signals or vibrations along the entire length of the cable. The basic principle behind DAS is monitoring backscattered light within the fiber optic cable, which is sensitive to external acoustic or vibrational events. When the cable experiences vibrations, the light traveling inside the fiber optic cable is scattered, and some returns to the source.