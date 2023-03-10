Just discovered: An underwater mountain taller than Burj Khalifa

Additionally, discovering seamounts helps to advance our knowledge of the physical functions of the ocean. Such geological landforms could serve as a spotlight for distinct habitats- perhaps for previously unknown life- that require further investigation.

Why do we need vessels to explore the ocean?

"Every American, in one way or another, depends on the ocean—from protein from fish to feed animals or humans, to deep-sea cables that make the internet possible," said Dr. Aurora Elmore, Cooperative Institute Manager at NOAA Ocean Exploration.

"The only way the US can maximize our ocean resources is to understand what's there. This mission is the first step to mapping the seafloor of key regions in Aleutian waters in high resolution," she added.

The United States Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is a region that extends 200 nautical miles off the coast. Although one of the largest, it remains vastly unmapped, unseen, and unexplored. Alaska, in particular, is significantly the least charted section of the US EEZ in terms of area.

SD 1200, as it's sometimes referred to, scanned over 45,000 square kilometers of unchartered ocean floor off the coast of California and around Alaska's Aleutian Islands, where severe weather is typical.