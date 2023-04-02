University professor living underwater discovers ‘new species’

The former naval officer was just 30 days into his experiment when he made the striking discovery.

“We found a single-cell ciliate, a single-celled organism that we believe is a brand new species to science,” Dituri told The Independent via video chat. “People have dived in this area thousands and thousands of times – it’s been here, we just didn’t look.”

Now, the specimen will have to be examined by microbiologists to confirm whether or not it is indeed a new species. If it is, it would mark an impressive discovery for the scientist just a month into his mission.

Feeling wonderful

For the time being Dituri says he “feels wonderful” living underwater.

He is currently testing out the hypothesis that the increased pressure experienced in such conditions could lead to health improvements.

“We know for sure that when you’re exposed to about half the pressure that I am right now, you double the number of circulating stem cells,” he said. “I will have longer telomeres – potentially reversing ageing – and I will also gain bone density and muscle when I’m down here.”