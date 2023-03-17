Underwater waves as tall as 1,640 ft impact the ocean’s carbon budget

What are the ocean's giant underwater waves?

The ocean absorbs the majority of the heat and carbon that humans emit. However, the amount of carbon and heat that can be absorbed depends on how turbulent the ocean's interior is since both can be either pushed deep below or dragged toward the surface.

"Beneath the surface of the water, there are jets, currents, and waves – in the deep ocean, these waves can be up to 500 meters high, but they break just like a wave on a beach," said first author Dr. Laura Cimoli from Cambridge's Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics in a press release.

Although these underwater waves are well known, their significance in the movement of heat and carbon is not entirely understood.

In particular, researchers have looked into whether the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) may play a role in why the Arctic has lost so much ice cover while some Antarctic ice sheets have been increasing over the past several decades.

This phenomenon might be explained by the fact that it takes several hundred years for heat absorbed by the North Atlantic to reach the Antarctic.

Now, a team led by Cambridge University has shown that heat from the North Atlantic can reach the Antarctic far more quickly than previously believed. They combined remote sensing, ship-based observations, and data from autonomous floats.