Astronomers have discovered a faraway galaxy cluster that emanates "calmness."

Surprisingly, the identified cluster does not appear to be disturbed by the violent forces of other galaxy clusters merging with it.

In contrast, the early universe is said to be a very tumultuous place where galaxies constantly merged with one another, resulting in the development of massive clusters. As a result, scientists are unsure why the cluster looks to be "unexpectedly calm."

The cluster, known as SPT-CL J2215-3537 (SPT2215), is situated 8.4 billion light-years from Earth and dates back to when the universe was just 5.3 billion years old.