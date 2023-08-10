Unique quadruple-star system spotted by astronomers

Unique quadruple-star system spotted by astronomersThe celestial object is located in one of the 72 dense cores in the Orion Giant Molecular Clouds.Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 10, 2023 05:27 PM ESTCreated: Aug 10, 2023 05:27 PM ESTscienceA celestial system named DI Cha which is also a quadruple-star entity.ESA/Hubble/Wikimedia Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A team of researchers from the ALMA Survey of Orion Planck Galactic Cold Clumps (ALMASOP) led by professor Liu Tie from the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory (SHAO) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has stumbled on a forming quadruple-star system in one of the 72 dense cores in the Orion Giant Molecular Clouds (GMCs). This is according to a press release by the Chinese Academy of Sciences published on Monday.Astronomers have long known that approximately half of the stars in the galaxy reside in systems with two or more stars. Now they are working to explain how the multiple star systems form in order to produce valis theories on the formation of stars and planets. See Also Related Astronomers are puzzled by the first-ever elusive triple star system Astronomers observe white dwarf star transforming into massive celestial diamond Research finds three baby stars fed by spiral arms of gas Dense core“All stars form in the densest gas region of the molecular cloud known as "dense core". Previous observation has shown that more "star babies" are in a stellar system, the smaller the proportion they take up in the whole. For higher-order stellar systems with over two star-members, how they are formed in dense cores remains ambiguous due to insufficient observations,” noted the press statement.To understand the complex science behind these intricate formations, the ALMASOP team conducted a high-resolution analysis of 72 young and cold cores in the Orion GMC, studying the thermal emission of dust at a wavelength of 1.3 mm. “They discovered a quadruple protostellar system in G206.93-16.61E2, a dense cold core located at 1,500 light-years from Earth within the Orion B GMC. The system consists of four members: two protostars, and two prestellar gas condensations that may also form low-mass stars in future,” revealed the press release.The new celestial bodies were further found to have a separation of only one thousand astronomical units between them likely supported by several ribbon-like elongated structures in dust emission that connect the four objects together."The exceptional compactness and close-proximity of this system is a fascinating discovery. The analysis suggests that this system is very likely to form a gravitationally bound quadruple star system in the future," said Ph.D. Luo Qiuyi at SHAO and the first author of the study. Continuum ribbonsThe researchers took a particular interest in the continuum ribbons, comparing them to those found in another quadruple system. This process revealed that the extending continuum ribbons can serve as conveying funnels, bringing in gas materials from the outer envelope/core all the way to the protostars."The simulation supports that these ribbons can serve as large-scale accretion streamers. Thus, the two gas condensations in the system have the potential to form a star relying on the feeding of these continuum ribbons," explained Tie. "The accretion streamers could also fragment, and further form new stars."However, the researchers' work is not done as some elements of the newly-discovered celestial bodies remain a mystery."We do not have an explanation of how the gas outflows propagate as they might be entangled with gas accretion processes of system members," commented Qiuyi. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Russia to evacuate entire village due to danger of falling rocket'Eerie-blue glow' seen with nuclear fusion for the first timeCould a gene switch off anxiety?Meet history's most famous short-sleepersSpaceX tests Starship water deluge system for second time without permitRechargeable batteries made from waste25% of global clean electricity now from nuclear thanks to new UAE reactorOrgan-on-a-chip's potential to revolutionize biomedical researchLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteriesLK-99 superconductor: Chinese researchers demonstrate magnetic levitation as proof Job Board