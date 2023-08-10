Unique quadruple-star system spotted by astronomers

A team of researchers from the ALMA Survey of Orion Planck Galactic Cold Clumps (ALMASOP) led by professor Liu Tie from the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory (SHAO) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has stumbled on a forming quadruple-star system in one of the 72 dense cores in the Orion Giant Molecular Clouds (GMCs).

This is according to a press release by the Chinese Academy of Sciences published on Monday.

Astronomers have long known that approximately half of the stars in the galaxy reside in systems with two or more stars. Now they are working to explain how the multiple star systems form in order to produce valis theories on the formation of stars and planets.