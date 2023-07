The United Nations is nudging governments to take immediate action in response to the accelerating effects of climate change.

Global temperatures hit a new world record high on 6 July, as the global intergovernmental organization continues to highlight the need for action.

Earlier this week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed that the climate crisis was beyond management:

"The situation we are witnessing now is the demonstration that climate change is out of control".

In a stark warning to world leaders, he went on to add that: “If we persist in delaying key measures that are needed, I think we are moving into a catastrophic situation, as the last two records in temperature demonstrates.”