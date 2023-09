Astronomers discovered a colossal bubble, which is thought to be a cosmic relic from the early years of universe formation following the Big Bang.

To understand this discovery, let’s first lay some groundwork.

After the Big Bang, the early universe was a turbulent and extremely energetic place.

During the first 400,000 years, the universe was incredibly hot and dense, with temperatures and energy far beyond anything we can imagine today. It was also a moment when the universe experienced rapid changes as it evolved and expanded. Concurrently, enumerable underlying cosmic processes occurred in the early universe.

One such is Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO), imprinted on matter in the early universe.