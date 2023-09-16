Universe slows cosmic growth defying the theory of relativity

Large cosmic structures are predicted to expand at a certain rate as the universe expands, with galaxy clusters and other dense areas expanding faster than empty space.

Contrary to earlier understandings based on Einstein's theory of general relativity, research from the University of Michigan has now found that the pace of growth of these substantial structures is slower than expected.

A look into the anatomy of these structures shows that our cosmos is woven with galaxies like a vast cosmic spider web. They are not distributed randomly. Instead, they assemble in groups. In reality, the early universe's cosmic web began as small aggregates of matter that later developed into individual galaxies, galactic clusters, and filaments.