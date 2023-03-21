University professor attempts to live underwater for 100 days

He will be supervised by a medical team that will report on the 55-year-old’s health by routinely diving to his habitat to run a series of tests. Dituri will undergo psychosocial, psychological and medical tests, including blood panels, ultrasounds and electrocardiograms, as well as stem cell tests.

“The human body has never been underwater that long, so I will be monitored closely,” Dituri said. “This study will examine every way this journey impacts my body, but my null hypothesis is that there will be improvements to my health due to the increased pressure.”

Dituri is basing his theory on conclusions found in a study where cells exposed to increased pressure doubled within five days. This indicates that the increased pressure can help humans to increase their longevity and prevent diseases associated with aging.

“So, we suspect I am going to come out super-human!” Dituri said.

Dituri previously served in the U.S. Navy for 28 years as a saturation diving officer. It was after his retirement in 2012 that he enrolled at USF to earn his doctoral degree to learn more about traumatic brain injuries.