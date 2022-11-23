Tonnes of unknown microbes could be released as the glaciers melt

"We think of glaciers as a huge store of frozen water, but the key lesson from this research is that they are also ecosystems in their own right," said microbiologist and study author Arwyn Edwards of Aberystwyth University, UK.

An entire ecosystem trapped inside

Glaciers have an entire ecosystem trapped inside. As snow fell year after year in the coldest places on Earth, it was slowly compressed to form ice, trapping microorganisms and preserving them in a dormant state. As the Earth's temperature continues to rise, the ice has started to melt, releasing ancient microbes that are being flushed down into the lakes and rivers.

In the study, researchers collected surface meltwater from eight sites across Europe, North America, and two sites on the Greenland ice cap. They found tens of thousands of microbes in each milliliter of water.

The team estimated that the situation could result in more than a hundred thousand tonnes of bacteria being expelled into glacial meltwaters over the next 80 years, not including the glaciers in the Himalaya Hindu Kush region of Asia.

The figure is equivalent to 650,000 tonnes of carbon being released into our environment per year, depending on how fast the glaciers melt and whether humans can curb climate change.

The team's calculations are based on a "moderate" warming scenario, where the global temperature is expected to rise between two degrees Celsius and three degrees Celsius on average by 2100. If carbon emissions are cut, slowing global heating and ice melting, the mass of microbes released would be reduced by about a third.