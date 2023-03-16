International contest seeks to unlock secrets of Herculaneum scrolls

After proving that an artificial intelligence algorithm can extract letters and symbols from high-resolution X-ray photographs of the delicate, unrolled sheets, researchers are announcing a global competition to decipher the burned papyri, The Guardian reports.

Led by computer scientist Prof. Brent Seales of the University of Kentucky, researchers could read the ink on the surface and hidden layers of scrolls by training a machine-learning algorithm to spot subtle differences in the papyrus structure captured by the X-ray images.

“We’ve shown how to read the ink of Herculaneum. That gives us the opportunity to reveal 50, 70, maybe 80 percent of the entire collection,” said Seales. “We’ve built the boat. Now we want everybody to get on and sail it with us.”

Lumps of ash from papyri. Scroll Prize.

Encouragement for solving the papyri

Seales' team is making its software and thousands of 3D X-ray scans of two rolled-up scrolls and three papyrus fragments available for the Vesuvius challenge. The prize money of $250,000 is intended to entice international research teams that can advance artificial intelligence and quicken the decoding of the only complete library that has survived from antiquity.

“We’re having a competition so we can scale up our ability to extract more and more of the text,” Seales said. “The competitors will be standing on our shoulders with all of our work in hand.”