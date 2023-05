The past three decades have seen an astronomical surge in the discovery of planets outside our solar system.

As we learn about these intriguing celestial bodies, our knowledge of the universe continues to expand. The total tally of these so-called exoplanets has now passed 5,000, among which one common type stands out—the lava world.

Picture a hot super-Earth boasting oceans of liquid lava and atmospheres that remain a mystery.

Soon after receiving his Ph.D., Mantas Zilinskas developed models to simulate the possible atmospheres of these mesmerizing worlds. His findings are set to guide astronomers using the James Webb Space Telescope in their quest for more information on these exoplanets.