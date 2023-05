During a trip in the Bering Sea, scientists aboard the German research ship Sonne discovered rows of fascinating holes. After becoming perplexed by their origin, the team set out on a mission to identify the enigmatic creator.

Antarctic amphipods unveiled as culprits behind the enigmatic holes

The mysterious hole-makers were identified as amphipods after significant research and video evidence from four decades earlier. Similar to their counterparts in Antarctica, these tiny crustaceans can be seen creating tunnels in the seafloor and utilizing the burrows for various activities.

Scientists on board the German research vessel Sonne, came across an unexpected sight while on an excursion in the Bering Sea: a collection of precisely drilled holes on the bottom. The crew dug into their findings, carefully going through hundreds of photos taken by a towed camera to solve the enigma.