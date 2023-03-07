'Unusual' circles of sand spotted by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter

"Sand dunes of many shapes and sizes are common on Mars. In this example, the dunes are almost perfectly circular, which is unusual," remarked planetary geologist Alfred McEwen.

Mars is ideal for developing sand dunes due to its windy and dusty environment. These dunes, however, are not exactly circular, as was discovered upon further study.

"They are still slightly asymmetrical, with steep slip faces on the south ends. This indicates that sand generally moves to the south, but the winds may be variable," he added.

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) took pictures of the dunes in late November of the previous year using the HiRise camera, which is operated by the University of Arizona.

The absence of frost is visible in the image, which was taken to observe seasonal variations in the area's frost coverage. A previous image showed when the surface was covered by frost.

While it may seem that Mars' landscape appears otherworldly, the truth is these photos show a connection between our two planets. Beautiful dunes can also be found on Earth, which reveals similar tales of wind and seasonal changes. Each planet has its own unique beauty that ought to be cherished.

What is the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter mission?

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) is an orbiting spacecraft that investigates the geologic past and current climate of Mars. Since 2006, it has been studying the atmosphere and terrain of the Red Planet from orbit with high-resolution sensors superior to the orbiter Odyssey. It also serves as a crucial data relay station for several Martian missions.