Launched by a diamond? Unveiling Davemaoite's deep Earth mysteries
- In a world-first, a lower mantle mineral, davemaoite, made the unlikely trip to Earth's surface.
- Davemaoite was launched as tiny specks entrapped in a rare diamond found in Botswana, Africa.
- An interview with Oliver Tschauner, the mineralogist who oversaw the discovery, highlights what the discovery reveals about Earth's greatest depths.
You may well be familiar with perovskites from a materials engineering standpoint due to artificial versions of them being renowned for their superconductivity. Their large-scale production for developing solar cells as a low-cost, flexible source of clean, renewable energy to combat climate change is just one example of their uses.
