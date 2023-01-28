Launched by a diamond? Unveiling Davemaoite's deep Earth mysteries

In a world-first, a lower mantle mineral, davemaoite, made the unlikely trip to Earth's surface.

Davemaoite was launched as tiny specks entrapped in a rare diamond found in Botswana, Africa.

An interview with Oliver Tschauner, the mineralogist who oversaw the discovery, highlights what the discovery reveals about Earth's greatest depths.

You may well be familiar with perovskites from a materials engineering standpoint due to artificial versions of them being renowned for their superconductivity. Their large-scale production for developing solar cells as a low-cost, flexible source of clean, renewable energy to combat climate change is just one example of their uses.