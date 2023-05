John McWhorter, a linguist at Columbia University, has plans to guide viewers through the intriguing evolution of writing in his new 16-part series.

The series "Ancient Writing and the History of the Alphabet" will debut on Wondrium, an educational platform, on May 19, 2023, according to a press release published by the company on Thursday.

"We've been speaking for possibly 2 million years and writing for less than 6,000—just what led to as weird and wonderful [of] an invention as writing," said Professor McWhorter.

"How did that become the 26 letters of our alphabet? That intrigues me, and I want to share what I have learned with you."

By tracing the development of the 26 letters that make up the present alphabet from the Semitic proto-alphabet to the writing systems used in the Middle East, Europe, northern Africa, and Pakistan, McWhorter hopes to shed light on their origins.

McWhorter strives to make the larger-than-life history of language as fun as it is fascinating with his trademark humor and conversational approach.

'Ancient Writing and the History of the Alphabet'

The Columbia University linguist wants to investigate how writing was created and the causes that contributed to the 26 letters of the modern alphabet in this series.