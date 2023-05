The stunning Great Barrier Reef on Australia's northeast coast is renowned for its breathtaking beauty and rich biodiversity. This sprawling coral reef system, encompassing over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands across 132,973 square miles (344,400 sq km), is a natural wonder and one of Earth's most vital ecosystems.

However, coral bleaching, triggered by global warming-induced marine heat waves, has significantly threatened the reef's survival. In a promising breakthrough, researchers delving into the coral microbiome have uncovered a surprising find—a close relative of the bacteria responsible for causing chlamydia in humans.

The University of Melbourne, in collaboration with the Australian Institute of Marine Science in Townsville and the University of Vienna, embarked on a study to investigate the coral microbiome in the Great Barrier Reef.