Unveiling the hidden heroes: Weevils as surprising pollinators

A new study is shedding light on the incredible pollinating abilities of the long-snouted beetles called weevils.

This is according to a press release published by the Field Museum this week.

“Even people who work on pollination don't usually consider weevils as one of the main pollinators, and people who work on weevils don't usually consider pollination as something relevant to the group,” said Bruno de Medeiros, an assistant curator of insects at Chicago’s Field Museum and the senior author of the study.

“There are lots of important things that people are missing because of preconceptions.”

The scientists identified about 400,000 species of beetles, among which the largest group of beetles are the weevils.