Researchers from MIT have made a major breakthrough in understanding the complex relationship between the brain and the gut. Their innovative technology, which utilizes specialized fibers embedded with sensors and light sources for optogenetic stimulation, has allowed them to manipulate neural circuits connecting these two vital organs in mice.

For years, scientists have recognized the crucial link between the brain and the digestive tract, with signals constantly flowing between them to regulate feeding patterns and other behaviors. However, understanding the precise mechanisms involved has proven to be a challenging task. That is, until now.

Led by Polina Anikeeva, a professor at MIT and director of the K. Lisa Yang Brain-Body Center, the research team has developed an electronic interface using flexible fibers that can be inserted into the gut and other organs of interest. These fibers, as thin as human hair, are embedded with electrodes, temperature sensors, light-emitting devices, and microfluidic channels for drug delivery.