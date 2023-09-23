Upcoming Northern Lights to be the strongest in 20 years

Upcoming Northern Lights to be the strongest in 20 yearsObservers will be able to witness the Northern Lights more frequently and from more locations on earth if the trend continues.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 23, 2023 01:38 PM ESTCreated: Sep 23, 2023 01:38 PM ESTscienceRepresentational image of the Northern Lights.powerofforever/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.On Saturday, scientists told NBC News that sunspot observations, a crucial predictor of the probability of seeing the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, have substantially grown since the end of 2022.This has caused the celestial event to thus far outpace current projections and, in some cases, expand the geographic range where the lights can be seen. Observers will be able to witness the Northern Lights more frequently and from more locations on earth if the trend continues.The highest activity of the past 20 yearsThe scientists further predict that the next 18 months will see the highest activity of the past 20 years and the upcoming decade. In addition, up until autumn 2024, when the possibility of Aurora Borealis is greatest, solar activity is anticipated to grow progressively. See Also Related 30+ interesting facts about the northern lights Aurora borealis: the science behind the dazzling northern lights Satellite measurements unveil aurora linked to carbon dioxide The Northern Lights are a natural light display that occurs in the earth's polar regions. The high-latitude areas close to the North Pole, which include Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Canada, Alaska (USA), and Russia, are where the Northern Lights are most frequently seen. However, scientists reported to NBC News that the most recent Northern Lights were seen Monday as far south as Minnesota and Wisconsin in the US.The phenomenon is caused by the solar wind, a stream of charged particles released from the sun, principally as electrons and protons. The Northern Lights are created when these particles collide with the magnetosphere, which is the area that the earth's magnetic field affects.These charged particles strike gas molecules like oxygen and nitrogen as they enter the atmosphere of the earth. These collisions cause the release of energy in the form of vivid photons, or light particles, which produce the stunning light displays.Depending on the kind of gas molecules involved in the collision, the Northern Lights' colors change. While nitrogen molecules can produce purples, pinks, and blue lights, oxygen molecules commonly produce green and red lights.The Northern Lights form an oval-shaped ring around the magnetic poles of the earth. The auroral oval shifts in response to solar activity, with more intense displays occurring during periods of high solar activity or solar storms.Forecasting the Northern LightsThe possibility of witnessing the Northern Lights in a certain area can be determined by using aurora forecast services such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Both solar activity and geomagnetic conditions are taken into account in these projections executed by trusted organizations.The study of the Northern Lights is crucial for science as well as being visually appealing. Scientists carefully study the phenomenon in order to better understand earth's magnetosphere and solar-terrestrial interactions.The Northern Lights are a wonderful and unforgettable sight, and people continue to be awed and fascinated by them all around the world. However, as the Auroras are a natural occurrence driven by solar activity and other factors, seeing them requires some luck as well as patience. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflightsMagnetic fields reveal lost undersea worldsThe future of medicine could lie in organoid researchWhat is pre-war steel, and why are people stealing it?NASA plans to use blockchain to store data on the moonAI and robots might be the future of battery developmentThese adorable Japanese robots are being used for elder careNYPD now has a robot police officer for its Manhattan subwayThis nanodevice harnesses Coulomb drag to create electricityThe genius engineering behind 3D-printed rockets Job Board