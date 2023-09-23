Upcoming Northern Lights to be the strongest in 20 years

On Saturday, scientists told NBC News that sunspot observations, a crucial predictor of the probability of seeing the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, have substantially grown since the end of 2022.

This has caused the celestial event to thus far outpace current projections and, in some cases, expand the geographic range where the lights can be seen. Observers will be able to witness the Northern Lights more frequently and from more locations on earth if the trend continues.

The highest activity of the past 20 years

The scientists further predict that the next 18 months will see the highest activity of the past 20 years and the upcoming decade. In addition, up until autumn 2024, when the possibility of Aurora Borealis is greatest, solar activity is anticipated to grow progressively.