Upcoming Northern Lights to be the strongest in 20 years

Observers will be able to witness the Northern Lights more frequently and from more locations on earth if the trend continues.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Sep 23, 2023 01:38 PM EST
science
Representational image of the Northern Lights.jpg
Representational image of the Northern Lights.

powerofforever/iStock 

On Saturday, scientists told NBC News that sunspot observations, a crucial predictor of the probability of seeing the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, have substantially grown since the end of 2022.

This has caused the celestial event to thus far outpace current projections and, in some cases, expand the geographic range where the lights can be seen. Observers will be able to witness the Northern Lights more frequently and from more locations on earth if the trend continues.

The highest activity of the past 20 years

The scientists further predict that the next 18 months will see the highest activity of the past 20 years and the upcoming decade. In addition, up until autumn 2024, when the possibility of Aurora Borealis is greatest, solar activity is anticipated to grow progressively.

Related

The Northern Lights are a natural light display that occurs in the earth's polar regions. The high-latitude areas close to the North Pole, which include Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Canada, Alaska (USA), and Russia, are where the Northern Lights are most frequently seen. However, scientists reported to NBC News that the most recent Northern Lights were seen Monday as far south as Minnesota and Wisconsin in the US.

The phenomenon is caused by the solar wind, a stream of charged particles released from the sun, principally as electrons and protons. The Northern Lights are created when these particles collide with the magnetosphere, which is the area that the earth's magnetic field affects.

These charged particles strike gas molecules like oxygen and nitrogen as they enter the atmosphere of the earth. These collisions cause the release of energy in the form of vivid photons, or light particles, which produce the stunning light displays.

Depending on the kind of gas molecules involved in the collision, the Northern Lights' colors change. While nitrogen molecules can produce purples, pinks, and blue lights, oxygen molecules commonly produce green and red lights.

The Northern Lights form an oval-shaped ring around the magnetic poles of the earth. The auroral oval shifts in response to solar activity, with more intense displays occurring during periods of high solar activity or solar storms.

Forecasting the Northern Lights

The possibility of witnessing the Northern Lights in a certain area can be determined by using aurora forecast services such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Both solar activity and geomagnetic conditions are taken into account in these projections executed by trusted organizations.

The study of the Northern Lights is crucial for science as well as being visually appealing. Scientists carefully study the phenomenon in order to better understand earth's magnetosphere and solar-terrestrial interactions.

The Northern Lights are a wonderful and unforgettable sight, and people continue to be awed and fascinated by them all around the world. However, as the Auroras are a natural occurrence driven by solar activity and other factors, seeing them requires some luck as well as patience.

