Technology has rapidly progressed in the last few decades; however, especially in light of the climate crisis, maintaining its efficiency has proven difficult. Even solar panels have a limited lifespan of just 30 years, implying that 78 million tonnes of solar panels are due to expire by 2050.

Scientists from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have come up with an efficient method to recover high-purity silicon from expired solar panels, enabling them to produce lithium-ion batteries.

This breakthrough could help meet the increasing global demand to power electric vehicles, said a statement by the scientists.

Recovering pure silicon from old solar panels

The study aimed to upcycle the silicon in solar panels that are usually discarded after 25 to 30 years due to old age or becoming non-functional. However, engineers find it challenging to separate the pure silicon from other parts of the panel, such as aluminum, copper, silver, lead, and plastic.