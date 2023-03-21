Two of Uranus' moons may support active oceans, study finds

It is suspected that one or both moons may have active oceans beneath their icy surfaces. The active pumping of material into the space environment points to this possibility, the team asserts.

“It isn’t uncommon that energetic particle measurements are a forerunner to discovering an ocean world,” said Ian Cohen, a space scientist, and the lead author of the new study.

Similar measurements have previously led to the identification of the ocean moons of Europa (Jupiter) and Enceladus (Saturn). The team also suggests that a few other largest moons of Uranus could also have subsurface oceans.

The results have been accepted for publication in the journal Geophysical Research Letters and were presented at the annual Lunar and Planetary Science Conference on March 16.

The possibility of a liquid ocean

This strange activity was discovered when scientists re-examined nearly 40-year-old radiation data collected by NASA's Voyager 2 — the only spacecraft to visit Uranus.

The spacecraft's Low-Energy Charged Particle (LECP) instrument collected the particle data, as it passed by Uranus about four decades ago.

They discovered unusual plasma activity between the moons, Ariel and Miranda. “What was interesting was that these particles were so extremely confined near Uranus’ magnetic equator,” Cohen said in a statement.

The observations from Voyager 2 were recreated using physical models. The team has drawn two conclusions from this: the particles form either through a vapor plume (similar to Enceladus) or through sputtering.