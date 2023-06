The emergence of life on Earth is a great scientific mystery. The leading hypothesis suggests that organic molecules, such as amino acids, were formed in a primordial environment, often known as the primordial soup. These simple organic molecules underwent chemical reactions leading to the formation of the building blocks of life.

The formation of these building blocks (proteins, nucleic acids) likely depended on many factors, including ionizing radiation (cosmic rays), which are high-energy particles like protons.

Now, a group of researchers from ETH Zurich and the University of Geneva have conducted experiments that lead them to believe that urea may be the key to the emergence of life on Earth.