In a breakthrough, US approves world’s first vaccine for honeybees

“This is an exciting step forward for beekeepers, as we rely on antibiotic treatment that has limited effectiveness and requires lots of time and energy to apply to our hives," Trevor Tauzer, owner of Tauzer Apiaries and board member of the California State Beekeepers Association, said in a statement.

"If we can prevent an infection in our hives, we can avoid costly treatments and focus our energy on other important elements of keeping our bees healthy."

A step towards protecting honeybees against the most destructive bee disease

Bees are a significant part of our biodiversity and a critical component of agriculture. According to the Convention on Biological Diversity, approximately 33 percent of the food consumed by humans is dependent on honeybee pollination. Healthy commercial hives are important to secure high crop yields.

However, honeybees are highly vulnerable to American Foulbrood, bee larvae affecting disease, known to be the most destructive of all bee diseases in the US.

"It’s something that beekeepers can easily recognize because it reduces the larvae to this brown goo that has a rancid stink to it," Keith Delaplane, an entomologist at the University of Georgia, which has partnered with Dalan for the vaccine’s development, told The Guardian.

The sole treatment method, until now, lay in incinerating bees, infected hives, and equipment.

And so, a vaccine can be considered a largely sustainable step toward caring for bees.

Oral vaccination of honeybees may reduce larval death

"Our vaccine is a breakthrough in protecting honeybees. We are ready to change how we care for insects, impacting food production on a global scale," said Dr. Annette Kleiser, CEO of Dalan Animal Health. "We are committed to providing innovative solutions to protect our pollinators and promote sustainable agriculture. Global population growth and changing climates will increase the importance of honeybee pollination to secure our food supply."