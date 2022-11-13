US military drone lands safely after spending record-breaking 908 days in space

"Since the X-37B's first launch in 2010, it has shattered records and provided our nation with an unrivaled capability to rapidly test and integrate new space technologies," stated Jim Chilton, a senior vice president for Boeing, its developer.

The unmanned, reusable aircraft that the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office and the U.S. Space Force jointly operate, known as Orbital Test Vehicle 6, was put into orbit by a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket on May 17, 2020.

The spacecraft was home to a service module for the first time, which contained experiments for the Naval Research Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force Academy, and other institutions.

The module disengaged from the vehicle before de-orbiting to guarantee a secure landing.

Experiments in Space

The FalconSat-8 satellite, which was created by academy cadets in collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory, was one of the experiments. The project was to catch sunlight and turn it into direct current electrical energy. It is still in orbit after being deployed in October 2021.

The Materials Exposure and Technology Innovation in Space experiment (METIS-2) was one of NASA's projects aboard the aircraft. Scientists will use the data to comprehend how the space environment affects various types of materials.

One of the experiments was also to examine how long-term space exposure affected seeds.

This is the first time a service module to house extra experiments was carried out on the OTV-6 mission.

X-37B unwrapped after ten years

The X-37B was kept under wraps by the Air Force for ten years, but the Space Force is now proudly displaying it.