U.S environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX’s explosive launch

SpaceX’s April 20 launch ended in an explosion minutes after it lifted off and saw massive amounts of debris fall back on Earth. Now, a group of environment and cultural heritage nonprofits are alleging that the launch program violated federal environmental laws and are demanding that stringent actions be taken.

They have sued the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which has the federal authority on the launch of vehicles into space, for failing to carry out a comprehensive environmental and communal review ahead of Elon Musk’s Starship rocket launch.

Will regulators hold powerful corporations accountable?

The five plaintiffs - Center for Biological Diversity, American Bird Conservancy, Surfrider Foundation, Save RGV, and The Carrizo/Comecrudo Nation of Texas, Inc - have declared that the lawsuit is also a test of whether regulators will hold powerful corporations accountable or allow them to disregard environmental laws because of their political and financial influence.