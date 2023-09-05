US govt. invests $22 million in smart surveillance clothing

SMART ePANTS, which sounds like ‘smarty pants’ when spoken out loud, is a US government program seeking to develop active smart textiles (AST) with sensors, cameras, and wires woven directly into garments. The person wearing this technology, in the form of a shirt, pants, or underwear, can record audio video in their surroundings, and their location will be trackable via a geolocation sensor.

These ready-to-wear clothes will be stretchable, bendable, washable, and comfortable. They are being developed under the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) — the advanced research and development arm of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). ODNI oversees the US Intelligence Community (IC).