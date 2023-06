Higher than average radioactivity levels in the South China Sea have been blamed on US nuclear testing in places like the Marshall Islands during the Cold War, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.

In a new study published in the Chinese language journal Environmental Chemistry, the findings come after almost a decade of study. According to the team, SCMP reports can now be used in this study to help China’s “environmental assessment” of the region, led by Peng Anguo, an associate professor at the University of South China.

Radioactivity in the South China Sea

According to a recent study, radioactive pollutants from the US Pacific Proving Ground (PPG) tests have spread throughout the South China Sea, carried by ocean currents over 3,000 miles (5,000km).