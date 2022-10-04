US Space Force's new telescope will detect and track faint objects in deep space

However, it isn't just now that the U.S. is working to counter such threats. Telescopes like the SST have been part of the Pentagon's Space Surveillance Network (SSN), which tracks thousands of objects in space, including space debris and active satellites.

Addressing the gap in the SSN

Like every other defense program, the SSN is a work in progress too. To strengthen its coverage in the Southern Hemisphere, the Pentagon signed an agreement with Australia in 2013 to move the SST to the smallest continent.

As per the agreement, the SST, which was installed at the White Sands Missiles Range in New Mexico was to be relocated to Australia in 2017. Built by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the SST can locate and track debris up to 22,000 miles above the Earth's surface.

Post the relocation, the SST is still owned by the U.S. but operated and maintained by Royal Australian Air Force. In March 2020, the SST took its first images from the new home at the Naval Communication Station Harold E. Holt. After over two years of rigorous testing and evaluation, it has now been declared to have the initial operational capability. The press release added that full operational capacity is expected to be achieved by late 2023.

The Space Surveillance Telescope US Space Force

Domain awareness, a top priority

Domain awareness is a top priority for the newly established Space Force and U.S. Space Command. The responsibility for space awareness has been assigned to Space Delta 2 at the USSF, which is also tasked to assign and attach forces for executing combat-ready domain awareness, the press release said.