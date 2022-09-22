The US allegedly used 41 cyber-weapons to steal China’s core technology data

The sources claim that the Chinese government will soon reveal the details of the cyberattack, which actually occurred in June.

"Hackers from abroad were caught sending phishing emails with Trojan horse programs to teachers and students at the university, attempting to steal their data and personal information," Northwestern Polytechnical University, China's key public research university in Xi'an, announced on June 22.

"The attack attempted to lure teachers and students into clicking links of phishing emails with Trojan horse programs, with themes involving scientific evaluation, thesis defense, and information on foreign travel, so as to obtain their email login details," said a local police statement.

‘41 types of cyber weapons’

NSA allegedly discovered a "legal" remote access channel to the core data network of some operators for the U.S. intelligence agency to infiltrate and control the country's infrastructure.

"The cyberattack to the university was conducted by the Tailored Access Operations (TAO) (Code S32) under the Data Reconnaissance Bureau (Code S3) of the Information Department (Code S) of U.S.' NSA," claimed China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center.

"Aiming at Northwestern Polytechnical University, TAO used 41 types of weapons to steal the core technology data including key network equipment configuration, network management data, and core operational data," alleged the center.