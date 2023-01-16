Lasers as lightning rods just became a reality thanks to a new study

These rods, also known as "rod and reel" lightning rods, work by attracting and conducting electrical charges from a thunderstorm to the ground. They consist of a pointed metal rod placed on top of a building or other structure and a wire that runs from the rod down to a grounding system.

When a thunderstorm approaches, the electrical charges in the storm clouds are attracted to the pointed rod, which acts as a conductor. The charges are then safely conducted down the wire to the ground, reducing the risk of damage from a lightning strike.

Interestingly, if the research is anything to go by, an alternative might be a laser beam pointed at the sky. Such a virtual rod would also be highly mobile.

Using lasers as lightning rods is nothing new

Lasers can be used as lightning rods. Aurélien Houard et al 2023

The use of lasers as lightning rods is a theoretical concept that is still being researched. The idea is that a high-powered laser beam could be directed into the atmosphere in order to ionize a path for lightning to follow, in effect "guiding" the lightning strike to a specific location where it can be safely grounded.

This concept is based on the principles of laser-induced breakdown, where a high-intensity laser beam creates a plasma channel in a gas, which can then conduct electricity. That is, until now.

Intense laser pulses have been used to guide lightning strikes in laboratory settings before; however, there has never been a field finding that experimentally shows lightning guidance by lasers.