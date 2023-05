Cancer has likely been a thorn in our species' side since we first evolved.

With humans possibly becoming more susceptible to cancer at an earlier age, finding a way to prevent or cure cancer is considered something of a "Holy Grail" for medical science.

But, the answer to this problem might be found in turning viruses into cancer-fighting machines.

For likely all of human history, we have been fighting cancer and viruses that have led to the premature death of countless millions of our species. For most of that time, our bodies have relied on the immune system to fight these scourges. But, it turns out, we may have been missing a trick.

Much like fighting on two fronts in a war, the answer could be to devise a way for two of our enemies to fight each other, not just us. And this perfectly summarizes a new and promising area of cancer research, modified cancer hunter-killer viruses. But first, let's see why it is taking so long to develop a cure for the former enemy, cancer.