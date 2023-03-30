UV light readings may be a better indicator for alien life than water

So, though it's important to search for the presence of liquid water in distant rocky exoplanets, a light measurement may be equally important. Crucially, the team of scientists also determined a parameter within UV light readings in which they believe life can evolve.

Their findings show that many habitable planets identified so far may, in fact, be unsuitable for life.

UV light and the evolution of life

The authors state that the dozens of rocky exoplanets discovered in the CHZ of their star's orbit "currently represent the most suitable places to host life as we know it outside the Solar System."

Crucially, though, a delicate balance of different conditions is required for life to flourish. In fact, the scientists state that "the building blocks of life are most likely produced photochemically in the presence of a minimum ultraviolet (UV) flux." However, too much UV light can also be threatening to life.

In other words, life likely requires just the right amount of UV light to evolve. These findings point to possible new parameters in the search for alien life. In the future, for example, astronomers may be able to discount an exoplanet based on UV light readings.

Mainly, the new arguments suggest that CHZ planets orbiting stars other than Solar-type ones, with different UV to bolometric luminosity ratios, may not be able to harbor life. This could completely alter the search for alien life, as NASA has so far detected more than 5,000 exoplanets, many in the CHZ, surrounding different star types.