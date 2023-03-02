Venice's famed canals run dry as city grapples with climate change

A representative photo of a Venice canal, before the low tide. Arpan/iStock

With sea levels rising all over the world due to the effects of global warming, one would expect the canals to be filled to the brim with water. But the opposite seems to be happening.

The answer to this lies in several phenomena taking place simultaneously.

Deficit snow water resources

The rivers and lakes in northern Italy, specifically northern Italy, have been dry. This is because the Alps, which are an important source of water supply to Italy in the months of summer and spring, are in a 53% snow deficit compared to the average of the last ten years, according to the data combined by CIMA Research Foundation. It's a worrying figure.

The Alps, Italy Anastasia Gubinskaya/iStock

The Italian Alps, a key water reserve of the country, supplies the Po River basin, which is currently holding 61% less water than normal during this time of year.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Climate expert Massimiliano Pasqui said: "We are in a water deficit situation that has been building up since the winter of 2020-2021". He added that Italy needs 500 millimeters of rain in the north-western regions over 50 days in order to recover.

Once at risk of drowning, now running dry

Venice is more commonly known for its annual flooding occurrences than drying out. In fact, there's a common annual occurrence in Venice called the "acqua alta" when the water levels rise and cover the low-lying parts of the city like Saint Mark's Square. So the current situation comes as a surprise.